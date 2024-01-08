The 10 best cosplay for beginners

Cosplay is the delightful art of dressing up as your favorite characters from movies, video games, anime, and books.

While it’s lots of fun, it’s also intimidating, especially to a newbie. Nonetheless, the cosplay community offers a supportive environment where enthusiasts of all skill levels can come together to share their passion. We’ve compiled a list of the 10 best cosplays for beginners that will have you strutting your stuff at conventions in no time. So, dust off your sewing machine, grab your glue gun, and let’s embark on this epic journey of transformation! Before you know it, you’ll be an advanced cosplayer.

L from Death Note

You can’t go wrong with cosplaying as Detective L from Death Note. If you are not familiar with the name, L is a genius detective with an oddball personality and an obsessive sweet tooth. L has a slender physique, a pale complexion, and disheveled neck-length black hair. For this cosplay, you only need a long-sleeved white shirt, light blue jeans, and minimal makeup to bring this cosplay to life. Bonus points if you have some cakes to snack on!

Wednesday Addams from Wednesday

Made popular with the release of the Netflix series, Wednesday Addams is a fresh addition to beginner and even expert cosplay ideas. For fans of the horror genre, this is a simple yet great choice of cosplay. Wednesday is characterized by her long-sleeved black dress, and chest-length raven black hair, consistently styled in her distinctive manner: two braided pigtails.

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider

Inspired by the popular film and video game series Tomb Raider, Lara Croft’s fashionable ensemble is guaranteed to attract compliments. Lara’s signature look includes a stylish blue tank top paired with brown shorts, socks, and sturdy combat boots. Typically, she opts for a practical ponytail or braid while carrying two pistols securely holstered at her side.

Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki is a teenage witch who establishes her very own witch delivery service. She is very attached to her black cat, Jiji who she introduces as her best friend. Her outfit consists of a dark blue dress, a red headband with a bow, red shoes, a brown bag, and a witch’s broom to fly on. If you’d like to take it a step further, you can bring along a cat and name it Jiji.

Misty from Pokémon

Pokémon trainers are a fantastic choice for beginners and with a wide range of characters to choose from, you can embrace your love for Pokémon. Misty is an easy and interesting choice. Her outfit consists of a yellow crop top, blue denim shorts, suspenders, and red sneakers. Pro tip: Carry a Poké Ball for added authenticity.

Platelets from Cells at Work

Cells at Work is a series that follows a human-like version of blood cells in the body. The platelets are cute child-like characters that are responsible for forming blood clots and reconstructing injuries. If you choose to cosplay a Platelet, all you need is an oversized light blue t-shirt, white shorts, black rain boots, a white baseball cap, and a yellow bag.

Luke Cage from The Defenders

Luke Cage is a very easy Marvel cosplay. Many of the heroes featured in The Defenders are recognized for their everyday streetwear rather than the extravagant costumes that many other heroes wear, making it an excellent option for beginners. Luke Cage is known to wear jeans, a t-shirt, and silver armbands.

The Ninth Doctor from Doctor Who

Over the decades, Doctor Who has had many different iterations which provide a variety of choices when it comes to cosplay. The easiest and simplest of them all is the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston), who dresses up in casual attire. You’ll only need a black T-shirt, black leather jacket, dark jeans, and black boots. You could put together a sonic screwdriver if you want to add more flair to your cosplay.

Luffy from One Piece

From the hit anime series and Netflix live adaptation, Luffy is a great choice of cosplay for beginners and lovers of One Piece. The cosplay involves the use of everyday clothes so you don’t need to look far. You only need a red vest, blue denim shorts, a straw hat, and slippers. Throw in a sash if you feel like it, and you’re good to go!