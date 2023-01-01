Samurai anime have been around for a long while and have continued to soar in popularity in recent times. These shows about the classic feudal warriors and heroes are such an important part of Japanese history that audiences can’t help but remain fascinated by them.

Much like the ninja subgenre, samurai anime have become a driving force, with several notable releases spanning back decades. With sleek fight sequences, impressive character development, and dark, gritty scenes, it’s no wonder they usually perform so well with viewers.

To get into all the action and emotion of these skilled fighters, here are the 10 best samurai anime, ranked from least to best.

10. Samurai 7

Samurai 7 is an action-packed anime that takes place far in the future where technological advances are at an all time high. With armed mecha-bandits at large and causing havoc on weaker villages, the poor villagers decided to offer food to samurai in exchange for their protection. When seven kind-hearted samurai take them up on this offer, an intense showdown will determine if the poor can emerge victorious against terrifyingly strong foes. The 2004 series offers fast-paced action sequences and a solid plot with a host of awesome characters worth rooting for.

9. Shigurui: Death Frenzy

This dark and fascinating seinen anime starts off with two fearless warriors—the one-armed Fujiki Gennosuke and the blind Irako Seigen. Both fighters are pit against each other in an epic fighting tournament. Soon, viewers are plunged into their incredible and gritty backstories, opening up a world of kickass action and mayhem.

8. Drifters

In the year 1600, the bold samurai Shimazu Toyohisa is transported into a world filled with notable heroes from the past. There are fighters on the side of good and those on the side of evil. As the fate of the entire continent is in jeopardy, it is up to the “Drifters,” the noble warriors, to put an end to the aptly named “Ends,” the vicious and corrupt antagonists. Drifters is a dark anime with likable characters and a wonderful historical angle, and while it’s certainly a gory watch, there’s enough humor to balance it all out.

7. Samurai Kings

When Nobunaga Oda has taken charge of the Sengoku period in Japan’s feudal era, it is up to Masamune Date, the “one-eyed dragon of Oshu,” and Yukimura Sanada to restore peace to Japan. However, both of these mighty warriors have opposing views and have to first conquer the battle that is their intense rivalry before they can jointly take down Oda. Unlike many other anime on this list, Samurai Kings is a shounen anime and is fit for younger audiences to enjoy. It is based on the popular video game of the same name.

6. Blade of the Immortal

Another anime set in feudal Japan, Blade of the Immortal follows the ruthless samurai, Manji, who has been cursed with immortality for his misdeeds, particularly the killings of innocents. The only way to reverse this curse and be freed from immortality is to kill one thousand evil men in exchange for the hundred good lives he took. When he comes across a young girl named Rin who enlists his services to avenge the murder of her parents, the pair set off on an action-filled adventure of revenge and redemption.

5. Rurouni Kenshin

With a reboot kicking off in 2023, this classic 1990s anime is about to soar in popularity again. Rurouni Kenshin is set in Japan’s Meiji era and chronicles the adventures of Hitokiri Battousai, who now goes by the name Kenshin Himura, 10 years after wreaking havoc as an assassin. After repenting his sins and swearing to never kill again, the wandering Kenshin has taken up a life of peace and harmony, helping those around him. He meets and befriends Kaoru Kamiya, a young woman who offers him a place to stay and gives the wanderer a new home. This heartfelt anime offers viewers a charming protagonist and incredible character development, while hounding on the lesson that not everyone should be defined by their past.

4. Afro Samurai

In this short-lived but wildly adored 2007 anime classic, only the second strongest samurai is fit to challenge the best, but any other warrior can challenge the second. Samuel L. Jackson voices Afro Samurai, a man with a serious thirst for revenge after watching his father be slain at the hand of another samurai named Justice. As the second samurai in rank, Afro must now face a host of warriors before his quest to the top can be complete. Afro Samurai is gritty, profane, and features many futuristic elements, but the shining star of the series is undoubtedly the phenomenal lead.

3. Gintama

As the only comedy anime on this list and one of the most hilarious anime of all time, Gintama is undoubtedly the best treat for those opting for a light watch featuring a samurai. The acclaimed series follows Gintoki Sakata, an oddball of a samurai who lives in feudal Japan. When aliens invade his beloved land, he’s left unemployed and stuck picking up odd jobs to make ends meet, enlisting the assistance of aspiring samurai Shinpachi, and Kagura, a young girl with superhuman strength. Together, this unlikely crew travel all across Japan, meeting equally bizarre characters in the most hilarious of situations.

2. Dororo

A deeply moving anime with a very interesting storyline, Dororo is an emotional tale about greed, revenge, and friendship. Many years ago, when he was just a baby, Hyakkimaru’s father gave up his body parts to be consumed by demons in exchange for ultimate power. Surviving the ordeal, Hyakkimaru is now older and must battle these demons to regain all his parts. A chance encounter with a little boy named Dororo sends the pair on an epic adventure filled with horrifying demons.

1. Samurai Champloo

Besides boasting some of the most interesting anime characters and plots, Samurai Champloo is also regarded as an anime with some of the best music ever, featuring an iconic blend of traditional Japanese music and hip hop. The series is about a trio of two samurai Magen and Jin, and a waitress named Fuu. When Fuu rescues both swordsmen from an impending execution, the three set off on an adventure to help her find the “samurai who smells of sunflowers.” As one of the most acclaimed anime ever, Samurai Champloo is a must watch. From its exciting fight scenes to its humor and animation, it works well in all areas.