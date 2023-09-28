The best Studio Mir animated shows to watch before ‘Devil May Cry’

Thanks to the recently announced new adaptation of Devil May Cry, Studio Mir is now the talk of the town. Although this came as a huge surprise for fans, the anime is bound to become a hit, joining an already successful franchise of manga, novels, video games, and animated works. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the excitement over the series extended to its animation studio.

Based in South Korea, Studio Mir may have flown over the radar of many people, but there’s no denying that it has consistently provided animation aficionados with some of the best projects we’ve seen over the years. Well, I say it’s about time that we properly appreciate them. So, if you’re looking to get to know this studio’s projects a little bit more, here is a list of the most delightful animated shows it has been involved in.

Lookism (2022)

Netflix’s Lookism offers an insightful look into beauty standards by packaging it in an entertaining fantasy series. The story centers around Park Hyung Suk, a student whose appearance suddenly starts changing. Whenever he goes to sleep, he switches into the body of a handsome teen, only to wake up on his own the next time it happens. Maintaining this double life isn’t easy, but the protagonist is determined to take full advantage.

The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)

The Legend of Korra had something to prove after the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and suffice it to say that it accomplished that. The series offers us a look at what its fantasy world looks like 70 years after its predecessor, by following Korra as she finds her own path as the new Avatar. If you were impressed by Aang’s story, streaming Korra’s on Netflix will likely fill the void it left behind.

Harley Quinn (2019-present)

For fans of adult dark and adult comedy, Harley Quinn is a must. The series follows the titular character, fresh off her breakup with Mr. J, as she attempts to figure out who she is without him. Along the way, she finds friendship, romance, and discovers the joy of toeing the line between villainy and heroism. If you wish to give it a go, you can do so on Max.

Voltron: Legendary Defender (2016-2018)

We’re all familiar with the Voltron franchise, right? Or at least, we’ve all heard it mentioned at some point in our lives. Well, this one is a Netflix reboot, following five Earthlings who stumble upon a giant, robotic lion and see their lives changed. Thrown into the middle of an alien war, they swear to protect the universe from the Galra Empire but to accomplish that, they must first reunite all five lions.

Kippo and the Age of Wonderbeats (2020)

Set in a future where humans have been forced into underground cities by the rise of anthropomorphic creatures, this is a show for fans of adventure, sci-fi, and action. It revolves around Kippo, a girl from the underground who gets separated from her father. Sounds like a terrible time, I know, but it really isn’t. As it turns out, the surface is full of wonders to be discovered. Get to know this post-apocalyptic land by streaming Kippo on Netflix.

The Boondocks (2005-2014)

If you haven’t watched The Boondocks, what are you doing with life? This is regarded as one of the best animated shows ever, and for good reason. With the Freemans at the center, the series portrays the conflicts that arise from the discrepancies between this black American family and the other residents of Woodcrest suburbs, a predominantly white area. If you’re into satire and comedy that deals with such issues, head over to Max or Adult Swim.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015-2019)

Before you ask: no, this isn’t part of the MCU timeline, but it’s definitely worth a watch. It follows the Guardians team we all know and love, as they travel through space in various dangerous missions to save the universe. So, it’s pretty much the type of content we’re used to, only in animated form. If that sounds like a good time, feel free to stream it on Disney Plus.

My Adventures With Superman (2023-present)

Who would’ve thought that seeing Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s relationship develop rom-com fashion could be exactly what we needed? Don’t get me wrong, though, this is only one of the many aspects that make the series a joyful ride. From Clark’s fumbling attempts to conceal his identity while moving through life with super-strength, to his face-offs against villains, there is much entertainment to be found here. So, get to streaming it on Max.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (2021-present)

In Dota‘s fantasy world, magic, mythical creatures, and supernatural entities are commonplace — and who doesn’t enjoy that? Based on a video game, the animated Netflix series is everything that fantasy aficionados can hope for, following a Davion, a dragon slayer who gets his soul fused with a creature of that very same species. Now, he sets out on a quest to defeat the demon Terrorblade, becoming part of something much bigger than he ever anticipated.

Young Justice (2010-2022)

If you’re hoping for a faithful adaptation of the Young Justice comics, this isn’t it, sorry. That said, you likely won’t be disappointed if you give this series a shot. It portrays well-known DC characters such as Nightwing, Superboy, and Kid Flash, and follows their teenage lives as they strive to prove their worth as superheroes. Does this sound up your alley? Stream it on Max, then.