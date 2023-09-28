Is Netflix’s ‘Devil May Cry’ connected to the original ‘Devil May Cry’ anime?

You might have noticed that Netflix has been really pulling its weight when it comes to anime. If this were Netflix from five years ago, you likely would not expect the biggest streaming service on the planet to really invest in animation, but it did, thankfully. I mean, from Arcane alone, you can expect some grandiosity to come from the streaming giant.

Of course, not everything is perfect – on the contrary. Netflix is still continuously canceling series (you will always be in our hearts, Disenchantment), while it continues to invest in something new entirely. Up next on the list will be Devil May Cry, and surely you’ve heard of it before, in regards to the anime series or even the videogame. But where does this new Netflix show fit into this franchise?

Is Netflix’s Devil May Cry inspired by the anime?

So far, it doesn’t seem like the new animated series is at all connected to the 2007 anime, instead, it was created with Capcom – the video game developer. Naturally, the anime series, the manga, and the novel are all reiterations based on the videogame saga from 2001, but unlike what you may believe, not all of them are connected.

The novel works as a prequel to the video game series, while the manga was created separately with semi-canon events. The 2007 anime series, was directly based on the manga and the novel (the events occurring between the first and second installments of the game), and not exactly in the video game franchise itself.

For this reason, Netflix’s Devil May Cry will be a direct adaptation of the video game franchise from Capcom, which created the original story altogether. Rumors surged regarding the Netflix adaptation date all the way back to 2018, but it wouldn’t be until yesterday that we would finally get a confirmation, in addition to a clip, of the giant’s newest animation route.

There is still no release date just yet, but if you do want to watch the 2007 series, it is available on Crunchyroll and on Hulu.