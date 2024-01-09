‘The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes’ movie release window, cast, plot, and more

Looks like we’ll be seeing some more of Cid very soon.

The second season of The Eminence in Shadow just concluded in December 2023, and we’re not done with the anime just yet.

An anime movie titled The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes was recently announced alongside a teaser poster, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. Based on the light novel by Daisuke Aizawa, The Eminence in Shadow is an isekai story that follows a protagonist named Cid as he and his Shadow Garden organization battle against the Cult of Diablos. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming movie.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes release window

Since such little information is known about The Eminence in Shadow movie, it is difficult to predict when exactly fans can expect it. As the announcement was made so late in 2023, it is unlikely that the movie will be released by early 2024. However, fans can still hold out hope for a late 2024 or early 2025 release. In the meantime, we’ve been binging some similar anime to keep us going until we’re reunited with Cid, Aurora, and the gang.

The cast

Image via Studio Nexus

As the plot of Lost Echoes is not yet known, it’s difficult to guess which of the characters will be present, and which will be absent. However, assuming that the movie follows from where the second season ended, then fans can expect to hear many familiar voices. If the movie isn’t canon, we’ll probably be seeing some new faces. Either way, it’s going to be a win-win.

Seiichiro Yamashita voices Cid Kageno, the overpowered leader of the Shadow Garden organization. Alongside him, the principal cast of the show includes Asami Seto as Alpha, Inori Minse as Beta, Suzuko Mimori as Gamme, Fairouz Ai as Delta, Kana Hanazawa as Alexia Midgar and Haruka Shiraishi as Rose Oriana.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes plot

Image via Studio Nexus

Fans have since speculated on what the plot of The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will be, specifically, whether the movie will feature an adaptation of an arc from the manga, or we’ll be fed some original content.

Based on the poster released after the second season, we may follow Cid as he explores a decimated Japan in the Lost Echoes movie. As it stands, all fingers point to the movie directly following the events of the second season’s finale. Where most isekai shows rarely show their protagonists returning to their former lives, Lost Echoes may break the mold with this plot, giving fans a lot to look forward to.