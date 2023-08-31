The funniest laughs in ‘One Piece’

With the One Piece live-action adaptation enjoying a hoard of fan support and positive reviews, the question remains: will the iconic character laughs in the anime become a mainstay? Over its two decades in the hearts of otaku worldwide, One Piece has delivered signature cackles that leave viewers breathless in laughter. From poster-boy Luffy’s “Shishishishi” chuckle to the hilarious “Yohohoho” chant by Brook, the series is packed with unique laugh styles.

Trafalgar Law – “Shambles” Chuckle

Trafalgar Law is the enigmatic and cunning pirate captain of the Heart Pirates. He is widely known for his “Shambles” ability which allows him to manipulate objects within a certain designated area. Law has a calm and collected demeanor but his unique laugh often catches both his allies and foes off-guard. His “Chuhahaha” laugh stands in stark contrast to his usual serious disposition and that creates an unexpectedly comedic effect.

Donquixote Doflamingo – “Fuffuffuffuffu” Guffaw

Donquixote Doflamingo is a major One Piece villain who sided with the Marines during the Marineford Arc. He is the captain of the Donquixote Pirates and the King of Dressrossa kingdom. Known to be flamboyant and sadistic, the former Warlord of the Sea has a laugh as distinct as his personality. Unsettling and quite eerie, his “Fuffuffuffuffu” guffaw emphasizes his twisted sense of amusement.

Brook – “Yohohoho” Chant

“Soul King” Brook is the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates and one of their two swordsmen. The skeletal musician is a character who has experienced a lot of tragedy in his long life and his “Yohohoho” chant reflects his unique perspective on existence. His laugh is unique and memorable as it stands as a reminder of his tragic backstory and Brook’s ability to find joy even in the face of misfortune.

Caesar Clown – “Shurororororo” Wheeze

Caesar Clown is the villainous scientist in the Punk Hazard Arc. He is known to be the leading scientist expert on mass-murder weapons. With a laugh as bizarre as his experiments, his “Shurororororo” wheeze is a blend of arrogance and madness which underscores his deranged mindset. His laugh contributes to his portrayal as a mad scientist.

Monkey D. Luffy – “Shishishishi” Chuckle

As the protagonist of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy is known for his carefree and adventurous spirit. He is the founder and captain of the increasingly powerful Straw Hat Pirates. Much like his personality, his “Shishishishishi” laugh is simple and infectious. His laughter captures his playful nature and enthusiasm for life.

Nekomamushi – “Goronyanya” Chortle

Nekomamushi, dubbed Ruler of the Night, is the feline guardian of the Whale Forest on Zou. He serves as one of the two retainers for the Kozuki Family of Wano Country. Nekomamushi is known to be a fierce warrior with the appearance of an anthropomorphic lion. His “Goronyanya” laugh is characteristic of his feline nature to purr (Gorogoro) and meow (nya). This adds a cute touch to the fierce fighter’s personality.

Pica – “Pikkya- Pikkya- Pikkyarara” Giggle

One of the top three officers of the Donquixote Pirates, Pica is a mighty fighter who occupies the Spade seat of the Donquixote Family. With a massive stature, and dressed in gold gladiator armor, Pica makes for a very intimidating opponent. The opposite of this is his laugh. Quite unexpected, is the pirate’s high-pitched voice and “pikkya- pikkya- pikkyarara” giggle. This cute laugh does not do well for his scary and aggressive image.

Big Mom – “Ma Ma Ma Ma” Cackle

Big Mom remains one of the most iconic villains in anime history, and one of the most popular female characters in One Piece. Her “Ma Ma Ma Ma” laugh is simultaneously menacing and hilarious, which sums up the entirety of her character.

Perona – “Horohorohoro” Giggle

Perona, also known as Ghost Princess, is the former commander of the Wild Zombies and Surprise Zombies of Thriller Bark before its collapse. Peron has the ability to create and control ghosts. Her haughty attitude and high-pitched “Horohorohoro” giggle play into her princess-like character.

Kaido – “Wororo” Chortle

“Kaido of the Beasts” is known as the world’s strongest creature. He is the Governor-General of the Beast Pirates and was formerly one of the Four Emperors. Kaido has an overwhelmingly powerful build and menacing appearance. His “Wororo” laugh sounds like a war cry and adds an intimidating, albeit funny effect.