‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 impressions

One of the most highly anticipated shows of the Spring 2022 anime season is finally here. The Rising of the Shield Hero made its long-awaited return as the first episode of its second season premiered on Crunchyroll today. Here’s why everyone is so hype.

What is it?

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime adaptation of Aneko Yusagi’s light novel series. The dark fantasy isekai follows Naofumi Iwatani when he’s transported into a fantasy world as a Cardinal Hero, tasked with fighting monsters from other dimensions called Waves. As a Cardinal Hero, Naofumi wields one of four legendary weapons, the shield, lending to his title as Shield Hero. It’s the only defensive weapon too, which marks him as a standout from the rest of his cohort.

Yusagi began working on the series as a web novel in 2015, and in 2013 it was revamped as an expanded light novel series. Since then, The Rising of the Shield Hero has received 22 volumes and counting, published in North America by One Peace Books. In addition, the series has received various comedic light novels and manga spin-offs, while Aiya Kyū has adapted the series into manga since 2014. Kinema Citrus’s anime adaptation first premiered in 2019.

Who’s involved?

Some important changes accompany the 13-episode sequel season. Kinema Citrus is joined by South Korean animation studio DR Movie to assist in production, while Masato Jinbo, a storyboard artist for Laid-Back Camp’s two seasons and director of its spin-off short series Room Camp, has assumed the role of director on season two. DR Movie has several original productions; the studio is perhaps best known for its work on Nickelodeon’s famed Avatar: The Last Airbender, animating 19 of the show’s 61 episodes.

Other cast and crew members have returned for the new season, including English Made in Abyss composer Kevin Penkin. And season two’s premiere episode makes a strong impression, showing off the crew’s individual talents in narrative plotting, fight choreography, and, most importantly, culinary animation.

Should you watch it?

If you’re a fan of season one or the original light novels, season two is set to be a return to form for the acclaimed anime. Newcomers may want to start back at season one, however, as the story quickly picks back up with little time for reintroductions or explanations of this isekai’s setting.

Whether you’re an isekai fan or not, you’ll find The Rising of the Shield Hero familiar — from its fantasy setting to its protagonist surrounded by a supporting cast of women and girls. If that’s the kind of getaway you crave, then The Rising of the Shield Hero is probably your jam. And if it’s not, then you’ll want to check out what the rest of the spring season has to offer.