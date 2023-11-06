The 10 strongest characters in ‘Tokyo Ghoul’

From the ghouls themselves, to strong CCG ghoul investigators, and even the Quinx, each character in Tokyo Ghoul has a unique set of skills that makes them formidable. Throughout the anime, we see all kinds of characters battle each other with different degrees of wins and losses.

One of the most appreciated of the last decade, fans have shown a lot more love to the original manga. The anime, while still a favorite, has been criticized for its flailing plot past the first season. Nonetheless, the characters and their unique powers have become quite popular amongst otaku. Among the pack however, these 10 characters stand out for their sheer strength and adaptability to horrific situations.

10. Koutarou Amon

First-class ghoul investigator Koutarou Amon was experimented on by Kanou after his death. As a result, he became a half-ghoul known as Floppy the Owl. He uses his kagune to fire projectiles at such high speeds that they can penetrate the bodies of even ghouls. He can also destroy his opponent’s kagune by touching them.

9. Noro

Noro’s amazing regenerative abilities make him one of the strongest members of the Aogiri Tree. His kagune is a large worm-like creature with sharp teeth and his unique kakuja doesn’t form an armor around him. Instead, it gives him another, more powerful kagune that produces more mouths, each with a set of those deadly teeth.

8. Hoito Roma

As a waitress at Anteiku, Hoito Roma embodies a misleading, childlike, and playful personality. Underneath that persona however, she is an SSS-Class ghoul whose kagune produces multiple tentacles that she can manipulate both on land and in the air. Her kakuja also grew in power, due to her cannibalizing other ghouls as a child. Evidently, she is one of the strongest entities you could face off with in the world of Tokyo Ghoul.

7. Juuzou Suzuya

Even though he is just 19 years old and a human, Juuzou Suzuya, formerly known as Rei Suzuya, is one of the strongest characters in Tokyo Ghoul. He was tortured as a child by Big Madam, which rendered him unable to feel pain or fear anymore. He is the leader of the CCG’s S3 Squad, and possesses such high speed and agility. Even ghouls find it difficult to keep up with him.

6. Kamishiro Matasaka

Kamishiro Matasaka is one of the highest-ranking members of Aogiri Tree. Matasaka’s combination of ghoul powers and martial arts skills makes him practically unbeatable. His kagune resembles an orca’s tail, earning him the nickname Orca. With his powerful skill set, even Kaneki Ken has lost to him twice before.

5. Seidou Takizawa

Seidou Takizawa has had a unique journey, starting as a rank 2 ghoul investigator and then joining Aogiri Tree after being experimented on by Kanou. He received the kagune of Yoshimura and can use it to form various shapes and weapons, such as blades and tentacles. Though his control over the kagune isn’t perfect, he is still a fear-inducing opponent.

4. Yoshimura Kuzen

Given the name ”The Non-Killing Owl,” Kuzen is the owner of the Anteiku café, and a lover of humans and ghouls alike. However, his peace-loving nature doesn’t mean that he won’t do what it takes to protect the ones he loves. His kagune lets him shoot deadly projectiles, and his kakuja forms two blades at his shoulders that protect him from any close-range attacks.

3. Yoshimura Eto

One of the strongest Tokyo Ghoul characters is undoubtedly Yoshimura Eto. Rejecting her father’s kindhearted nature and philosophy, Yoshimura Kuzen’s daughter created Aogiri Tree under the moniker of the One-Eyed Owl. Eto’s kagune manifests as malleable appendages that she uses to increase her advanced mobility and range. She also has a powerful kakuja, which manifests as a huge monster that can cause all kinds of damage.

2. Kishio Arima

The White Reaper of the CCG, Kishio Arima is an S-Class investigator and the leader of the S3 Squad. His status as a failed half-ghoul gives him some advanced physical abilities, but it is his intellect and a wide array of skills that make him a deadly force.

1. Kaneki Ken

As a one-eyed ghoul who was transformed, Kaneki’s kagune manifested as three tentacles. His time as a captive of the Aogiri not only changed his personality, but also his power output, increasing his number of tentacles and their strength. Throughout the anime, his control of his kagune and kakuja continued to grow. In fact, he was able to create a dragon form that was big enough to wrap around a skyscraper.