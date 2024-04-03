The 10 strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ fusions, ranked

The concept of fusion kicked off with Dragon Ball Z, and has since become a staple in the overall franchise, taking place in all the subsequent anime.

Fusion occurs when two warriors merge their strength, skills, and energy to create a formidable new entity. Over the years, fans have witnessed breathtaking fusion moments, each bringing forth unique and incredibly powerful characters. Here we’ll rank the strongest fused characters in the Dragon Ball franchise.

10. Majuub (Dragon Ball GT)

Uub was introduced toward the end of Dragon Ball Z, however, his character got the spotlight in Dragon Ball GT. During the ferocious battle with Baby Vegeta, Good Buu proposes a fusion between them, resulting in the creation of Majuub. While Majuub is an undeniably formidable opponent in his own regard, the threats in Dragon Ball GT unfortunately relegate him to insignificance rather quickly.

9. Gotenks (Dragon Ball Z)

After Piccolo teaches Goten and Trunks the Metmorans’ sacred dance ritual, the two initially struggle with synchronization. However, they finally successfully fuse into Gotenks. Gotenks is not only immensely powerful but also very mischievous and irresponsible, and of course, a fan favorite. He soon becomes a force to be reckoned with, boasting incredible speed and devastating attacks.

8. Super Android 17 (Dragon Ball GT)

The sinister collaboration between Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu leads to the creation of the ultimate weapon. Dr. Myuu crafts Hell Fighter 17, a replica of Dr. Gero’s Android 17, and the fusion of the two results in the formidable entity known as Super Android 17. His sheer power proves to be overwhelming, pushing Goku to his limits and forcing him to employ strategic maneuvers to defeat the deadly android.

7. Baby Vegeta (Dragon Ball GT)

Baby was an excellent antagonist in Dragon Ball GT. Watching the parasite Baby seize control of numerous characters before settling within Vegeta was a truly chilling experience. Altogether, the birth of Baby Vegeta is unforgettable and the character was insanely powerful. Goku found himself forced to employ every technique he knew to vanquish Baby Vegeta and protect his friends.

6. Fused Zamasu (Dragon Ball Super)

The fusion between Zamasu and Goku Black stands out as one of the most remarkable fusions in Dragon Ball. Individually, Zamasu and Goku Black are very powerful opponents, but their fusion elevates their strength to unprecedented heights. However, the fusion also brings about another conflict: Zamasu’s immortality clashes with Goku Black’s mortal body, prompting Goku to call upon Future Xeno to eradicate Fused Zamasu.

5. Kefla (Dragon Ball Super)

The fusion of Caulifla and Kale from Universe 6 gives rise to Kefla. She stands out as among the most formidable contenders in the Tournament of Power. Her power is of such magnitude that even Super Saiyan Blue Goku is no match. Only when he taps into his Ultra Instinct form does Goku find the strength to overcome and ultimately defeat Kefla.

4. Kamioren (Super Dragon Ball Heroes)

Kamin and Oren, the artificial lifeforms, decide to merge their powers in an attempt to level the playing field against the Z Fighters obstructing their path. They become the entity known as Kamioren. Despite their formidable fusion, they find themselves significantly overmatched and must rely on external assistance to hold their own in combat.

3. Moro and Seven-Three (Dragon Ball Super)

Moro is one of the most powerful adversaries that Goku and Vegeta have ever fought. However, when Vegeta surpasses Moro, he decides to enhance his strength. In a desperate attempt to attain power, he absorbs one of his allies, Seven-Three. Faced with this, Goku had to tap into his Perfected Ultra Instinct form to fight Moro.

2. Gogeta (Dragon Ball Super: Broly)

After witnessing Broly harness the boundless might of the Legendary Super Saiyan, Goku and Vegeta opt for an advantage in combat. They resort to the Fusion Dance to transform into Gogeta. The ensuing clash that unfolds is a breathtaking spectacle to watch, as Gogeta uses various powerful techniques to beat Broly.

1. Vegito (Dragon Ball Z)

This iconic fusion of Goku and Vegeta is facilitated by the Potara Earrings, and is undoubtedly the greatest in the entire Dragon Ball universe. It grants them the ability to fight adversaries like Super Buu and Fused Zamasu on a level playing field. Vegito harnessed an unparalleled level of power, establishing himself as the undisputed strongest fused fighter in the entire series at the time, surpassing his counterparts by a long shot.