The two new ‘One Piece’ Devil Fruits, explained

We’ve known for some time that the One Piece villains Enel and Perona have special powers granted to them by Devil Fruits, the supernatural MacGuffins of the anime and manga that grant its users with unusual abilities. However, now we know what these fruits actually looked like before they were consumed.

With Enel, he has the power to control lightning, whereas Perona has the power to summon and control ghosts. We’re pretty sure you’d be able to tell which fruit belongs to which set of powers based on their designs alone. See if you can guess:

That’s right, the mango-looking fruit with an exterior shaped like lightning bolts is known as Goro Goro no Mi and endowed Enel with lightning powers. On the other hand, the fruit that resembles a bunch of bananas with eyes on them is known as the Horo Horo no Mi, with the appendages resembling the very ghosts Perona uses for her powers.

Even though the antagonists who consumed these Devil Fruits are not new to One Piece, the design of the fruits were previously unknown until very recently, with the villains having eaten them off-screen long ago. We now know what they looked like thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda’s exclusive reveal of them in One Piece Magazine volume 17, as ComicBook reported.

With the manga gracing store shelves and the anime airing on TV for more than 20 years, the world continues to be fascinated with the pirate-filled world of One Piece decades since its creation. Case in point: the Netflix live-action adaption for One Piece continues its dominance atop the streaming service’s Top 10 list in the TV category three weeks after its highly critically acclaimed debut.