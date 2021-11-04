These Are The Strongest Jutsus In Naruto

The world of Naruto is full of powerful abilities called Jutsus. These are mythical arts that ninjas can use in battle to give themselves an edge over their foes. To perform a Jutsu, the user needs to focus on their chakra and then perform a specific sequence of hand seals.

Because of this, there are thousands of different techniques available to enterprising ninjas, and some of them are much more powerful than others. In-universe, Jutsus have a ranking system that goes from basic E-Rank techniques up to legendary S-Rank skills known to only a small number of people.

This system isn’t perfect, as many users have been able to pull off special or unique versions of techniques that make them even more potent than usual. Some skills also fall outside of the ranking system, as they are stronger than S-Rank techniques.

Because of this, fans have spent years debating which Jutsus are superior. If you’re looking for the ultimate ranking of ninja skills, here are Naruto‘s ten mightiest Jutsus.

10. Tengai Shinsei

An extremely destructive ability that can destroy whole armies in a moment, the Tengai Shinsei shows how powerful Rinnegan is. This power allows the user to pull meteorites out of space and drag them toward Earth at intense speeds. Due to this speed, the meteorite’s impacts are massive, causing earthquake-like tremors that can be felt miles away from the impact site.

On top of this, the user can pull the meteorites down with surprising precision, allowing the user to target anyone who has drawn their ire. The size of the meteorites allows them to crush massive groups or entire towns. They are also near impossible to escape, as by the time you notice them coming, it’s far too late to get away. This technique is so powerful that Gaara actually believed it to not be a Jutsu, arguing that this ability was closer to the skill of a god.

9. Tailed Beast Ball

A stunningly powerful move, this is the ultimate attack of a tailed beast. This ability sees the user form balls of both black and white chakra and then compress them together. This can then be fired out as a wave or a ball, causing untold destruction to those who get hit by it. Also, the immense density of the chakra causes massive craters to form in the ground.

This ability is so powerful that it has been known to effortlessly destroy villages and level mountain ranges. However, despite its power, the Tailed Beast Ball is tricky to pull off, requiring a decent amount of build-up time. This means that it is one of the weaker higher-level abilities.

8. Susanoo

This Jutsu is one of the most versatile, as it gives the user both an offensive and defensive boost. It is the mightiest power available to those who have been able to awaken Mangekyō Sharingan in both of their eyes. Susanoo has the user create a giant avatar made out of their chakra, which surrounds them and fights on their behalf. This means that the user can absorb incoming attacks while also swinging at foes. Also, skilled users can use other abilities while hidden inside Susanoo, making them even harder to fight against.

However, this ability has several downsides, including the fact that it is dramatically hard to maintain Susanoo for long durations and that some techniques can easily break through it and directly target the user.

7. Six Paths: Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken

Naruto has many powerful abilities and he is constantly adding new things to his repertoire, but few can compete with Six Paths: Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken. This ability involves Naruto combining three other powers⏤Rasenshuriken, Sage Mode, and Tailed-Beast Mode⏤into one devastating attack.

The end result of this combination is Naruto’s transformation into a three-faced, six-armed construct. He then forms a powered-up version of both a Six Paths Big Ball Rasenshuriken and a Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken in his hands before launching these forward, raining destruction on anyone unlucky enough to be within range.

A testament to this ability’s power is that if you pull the move off in the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 video game, the explosion looks like the formation of a black hole, suggesting that this move is powerful enough to rip a hole in the universe.

6. Indra’s Arrow

Indra’s Arrow is Sasuke Uchiha’s most powerful technique, which should explain why it gets a place on this list. This technique allows Sasuke to generate a bow and arrow infused with lightning chakra energy. The arrow is dramatically powerful, and this technique can match Naruto Uzumaki’s Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken technique, which is an astounding feat in its own right.

This technique has one major downside, though: it requires Sasuke to absorb chakra from all nine tailed beasts, making it one of the trickier moves to pull off.

Every Form Naruto Has Ever Taken 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

5. Chibaku Tensei

A technique found within Rinnegan’s Deva Path, this ability starts with the user creating a black sphere between their hands. When this sphere is thrown into the air, it generates a powerful force that sucks things towards it, including man-made objects and rocks. Anyone unlucky enough to be within range of this sphere will also find themselves pulled into it, getting sealed within the mass of objects and rocks.

Mightier users of this ability can create balls so dense that they fuse together and become planetary objects. In fact, legend has it that this ability was used to create the moon, making it a part of a small group of skills to be strong enough to feature in a creation myth.

4. Kotoamatsukami

This dōjutsu allows the user to control the minds of their foes. Anyone who enters the field of view of a Kotoamatsukami user falls under the user’s spell. What makes this ability even more powerful is that the victim will also end up with false memories, making them think that they’re performing actions of their own free will, so they may not even realize that they’ve been mind-controlled, making this power uniquely terrifying.

What makes things worse is that this skill is easy to pull off, so a Kotoamatsukami user could effortlessly gain control of people who have horrifically destructive abilities.

3. Izanagi

Performed with the Sharingan, this Jutsu allows the user to control the reality of their opponent. The user does this by applying an illusion to reality itself, letting the user decide what is real and what is not for as long as the power is active, which allows them to twist the truth to their own ends.

This power allows the user to undo wounds or even their own death during battle by tweaking how things play out. This includes turning perfect blows into glancing ones, having the opponent totally miss their shots, or even altering the world around them to put foes at a disadvantage. While this is a powerful Jutsu, it is very energy-intensive, meaning that most users can thankfully only keep it active for a few seconds at a time.

2. Outer Path — Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique

Few things are as terrifying as a zombie apocalypse, and the Outer Path — Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique proves this without a shadow of a doubt. This technique can only be used by those who wield the Rinnegan, demonstrating how amazing it is when it’s in the right hands. When this technique is activated, King Of Hell, the deity that controls life and death, emerges from the ground. This creature then fires the souls of the dead out of its mouth, where the souls then enter their rejuvenated bodies, allowing them to fight once more.

This technique is dramatically powerful and its limits have yet to be found. However, it does come with a massive downside, as the user has to sacrifice their own life to pull it off, meaning that while it can bring back whole armies, doing so will likely kill the user in the process.

1. Infinite Tsukuyomi

While many of the Jutsu found in Naruto can target massive areas, the Infinite Tsukuyomi one-ups this by affecting everyone, regardless of where they are. The Infinite Tsukuyomi requires the user to reflect their Rinne Sharingan off the moon, which isn’t an easy task in and of itself.

Once this skill is activated, everyone hit by the light reflected off the moon falls into a deep trance-like state. While in this state, the victims will fall into a dream where their greatest desires are being fulfilled, utterly trapping them in a delusion. While trapped, their chakra and life energy are slowly drained, eventually reducing them to a mindless husk. Ultimately, these drained people will become White Zetsu⏤unthinking soldiers who will do whatever their leader commands.

This is part of the ritual needed to summon the massively strong Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, showing just how mighty Infinite Tsukuyomi really is. What makes this worse is the fact that the illusion feels totally genuine to those trapped in it, meaning you could be under the effect of the Infinite Tsukuyomi right now and you wouldn’t even realize it.