True love’s curse: Meliodas and Elizabeth’s relationship timeline in ‘Seven Deadly Sins’

The boy who can’t die and the girl doomed to die – that’s Meliodas and Elizabeth, Seven Deadly Sins’ tragic couple who have spent three millennia cursed to repeat their heartbreaking cycle.

Leader of the Demon Clan’s Ten Commandments and destined to be the next Demon King after his father, Meliodas gave it all up for a chance at true love after meeting the goddess Elizabeth, daughter of the Supreme Deity. The Holy War, which was blamed solely on Meliodas and Elizabeth, caused countless deaths and destruction.

Wanting to punish their unruly children, the Demon King and Supreme Deity seemingly killed the young lovers. Awakening after the battle with the Demon King and Supreme Deity, Meliodas finds his true love dead. Elizabeth is reborn with no memories of their lives together. To make their story even more tragic, once Elizabeth regains her memories, she dies within three days.

Elizabeth reveals that their parents placed the scourge on them, begging Meliodas to figure out a way to break their curses. He spends 3,000 years searching for a way to end their cycle of love and loss.

Throughout Elizabeth’s 106 lifetimes, they continue to find one another, with Elizabeth not always remembering him. A flashback shows that in one lifetime, Elizabeth’s mother dies, begging Meliodas to care for her baby girl. After looking into the baby’s eyes, he knew it was Elizabeth.

With the help of the other seven deadly sins, they defeat the Demon King and Supreme Deity. With the help of Merlin revealing the curses surrounding the star-crossed lovers, Meliodas is finally able to end their suffering.

During the epilogue, the couple has taken the throne of the Kingdom of Liones and have a son named Tristan. Although the anime ended in June 2021, a two-part movie has been announced by Netflix. Part one of Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will be released in December, following the adventures of their son.