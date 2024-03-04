‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ season 2 episode 9 release date and time, confirmed

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy has truly been a saving grace for fantasy fans everywhere. The vibrant animation, coupled with the fun adventures our trio goes through truly fills that fantasy-shaped hole in our hearts. Plus, now we have the second season at hand, and needless to say, it’s just as fun as we remembered.

In episode 8, we saw Misumi Makoto’s return to Rotsgard Academy as a temporary instructor, coinciding with Shiki’s arrival on the school grounds. However, Makoto has a new challenge ahead, and he’s suddenly face to face with a new demon in his class — talk about luck. On a side note, anime-only fans are introduced to the Rembrandt sisters for the first time and to be honest, we’re still not sure where we stand on them.

Overall, this episode worked as an excellent transition for what’s to come — at least, according to fans of the manga who already know what to expect. With a few episodes remaining in the season, let’s go over some of the details of episode 9.

When is episode 9 of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy coming out?

via Crunchyroll

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 will be coming out today, Monday, March 4, at around 11 am ET on Crunchyroll. Of course, we can never predict the exact time episodes drop on Crunchyroll, however, new episodes tend to land on the platform at around the same time and that tends to be within the 11am time frame. If you’re anywhere else in the world though, here’s when that will be for you:

10 am CT (Central Time)

9 am MT (Mountain Time)

8 am PT (Pacific Time)

10 pm CET (Central European Time)

9 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

2:30 pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)

The new episode will be titled “Hentai Dragon,” and for the name alone, I’m sure we can expect some rather odd storylines ahead. You really do not want to miss it.