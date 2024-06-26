‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Just when you thought it was safe to clear your anime watchlist, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy swoops in with the big tease: Season 3 is confirmed!

The anime is based on the light novel series by Kei Azumi, so you can thank him for all the lost sleep and missed deadlines as you binge through another season. For those of you living under a rock, it follows the adventures of Makoto Misumi, a regular joe who gets transported to a fantasy world by the goddess Tsukuyomi. Hilarity ensues, along with a healthy dose of action, magic, and the occasional existential crisis. You know, the usual isekai stuff.

Season 2 kicked off on January 8 and wrapped up on June 24, 2024, after a 25-episode marathon. And just as fans were dabbing their teary eyes at the finale, boom! Season 3 announcement gets dropped like a hot potato. With over 19 light novel volumes and counting, there’s no shortage of adventures, misadventures, and accidental heroics for our protagonist.

And the waiting game begins…

So, the big announcement has been made, but as for when season 3 will actually grace our screens, that’s still up in the air. If I were a betting man — and I totally am — I’d say we’re looking at a 2027 release. Maybe Fall 2025, if we’re lucky. Or Spring 2026, if the anime gods are feeling particularly cruel. But hey, that just gives us more time to rewatch the first two seasons and write increasingly unhinged fan theories on Reddit.

The first season was produced by C2C. But then, in a surprising turn of events, the second season was handed over to J.C. Staff. Now, don’t get me wrong, J.C. Staff is a great studio. They have given us gems like Toradora! and Food Wars. But the switch-up definitely caused some delays. So, here’s hoping that they stick with J.C. Staff for season 3.

The gang’s all here: Cast and staff details

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy creators have released a special season 3 teaser visual featuring the show’s beloved main characters, Makoto, Tomoe, Mio, and Shiki, all gathered around a keg with millets. This confirms the return of our beloved main cast:

Makoto Misumi as Natsuki Hanae

Tomoe as Ayane Sakura

Mio as Akari Kito

Shiki as Kenjiro Tsuda

Despite the studio switch from the first to the second season, the core creative team remained unchanged. Thus, season 3 might see the return of key staff members:

Director: Shinji Ishihira

Series Composition: Kenta Ihara

Character Design: Yukie Suzuki

Music: Yasuharu Takanashi

Stay tuned for more developments as they unfold!

