‘Twilight Out Of Focus’ release date, trailer, and more

What is it about the BL genre that draws in so many fans? Is it the promise of a love story that refuses to be categorized neatly? The opportunity to see two attractive men bare their souls (and sometimes more) to each other? Or is it simply a case of fujoshi wish fulfillment?

Regardless of the reason, there’s no denying that BL anime has come a long way from its niche roots, and Twilight Out of Focus might just be the series to bring it into sharp relief for a wider audience. The upcoming anime is being produced by Studio Deen – and I’m sure they will do a fantastic job of making us all feel inadequate about our own love lives. The manga, which has been compiled into six volumes by Kodansha since its 2018 debut, has garnered a dedicated following thanks to its portrayal of its characters’ lives, set against the backdrop of everyday scenarios that often spiral out of hand.

The new anime series Twilight Out of Focus is all set to release on Thursday, July 4, 2024. You can catch it at 11:30 pm JST on the Tokyo MX network.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, a new trailer for the anime has also been released. This isn’t the first glimpse we have had of the anime, but it’s certainly the most revealing, introducing the plethora of characters beyond the main duo. The trailer also gives us a sneak peek at the show’s ending and opening themes. “Crank Up” by Ikusaburo Yamazaki is set to be the opening song, while “Unchain x Unchain” by Amber will close out each episode. Both tracks sound like they will fit the tone of the series perfectly, with a mix of upbeat energy and emotional intensity.

What is Twilight Out Of Focus about?

The story revolves around second-years Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Ohtomo, who find themselves sharing a dorm room. But Mao finds himself in the awkward position of being the keeper of Hisashi’s big gay secret. Meanwhile, Hisashi is just trying to keep his head down and survive high school without his sexuality becoming the talk of the town.

Together, they come up with a set of ground rules to ensure a peaceful coexistence. No spilling the beans about Hisashi’s boyfriend, no funny business between them, and always knock before entering (because privacy is sacred, people). But when has a set of rules ever gone smoothly in the history of, well, anything? It’s a setup that practically screams “drama incoming!” And for fans of the genre, that might be enough to make it a must-watch.

