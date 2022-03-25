Universal Studios Japan opens ‘Attack On Titan’, ‘Sailor Moon’ attractions

Universal Studios Japan has opened five new large-scale attractions earlier this month, featuring Attack On Titan, Detective Conan, Monster Hunter, Hunter x Hunter, and Sailor Moon.

According to Universal Studio Japan’s website, guests can immerse themselves in a 4D experience where they can interact with their favorite anime characters through VR technology. Guests will also be able to purchase themed meals and exclusive anime merchandise whilst in the park.

The website outlines that the various attractions will vary from a 4D walking experience, VR thrill rides, 3D movie experience, or solving multiple mysteries and puzzles.

“You can solve the mystery with Conan all day long with the super-experience XR ride ‘Advance Giant’ that runs through the world of despair at super high speed in the hunting experience ‘Monster Hunter’ that makes full use of the new dimension VR technology. ‘Detective Conan’ first appeared! From the 4-D attraction ‘Hunter x Hunter’ involved in the fierce battle of Gon and Hisoka to the infinitely overflowing 4-D attraction ‘Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon’ that revives in the deluxe version!

Dive into the “ultra-realistic” feeling of life, reproducing the world of gorgeous works on an overwhelming scale!”

Universal Studios Japan is located in Osaka and features multiple attractions inspired by Harry Potter, Jurrasic Park, and The Minions. Its most recent attraction added to the park was Super Nintendo World, which had its grand opening back on March 18, 2021. The attraction featured an interactive world inspired by the Super Mario video games, with a similar attraction set to open in the US in 2023.

Attendees can now visit all five new attractions until August 28, 2022, but the park may extend its running period.