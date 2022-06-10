Castlevania fans were a little disheartened to learn that their favorite anime adaptation would come to a close with only four seasons. Though the story of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades concluded in 2021, Netflix has just announced that a new series, titled Castlevania: Nocturne, is in the works.

The streaming juggernaut has also given us a first look at the story’s main character, Richter Belmont. Canonically speaking, Richter is a descendant of Simon Belmont, who himself is a descendent of Trevor. But since the Netflix timeline has taken certain freedoms before, Richter might end up being a completely different character in relation to his video game counterpart.

Executive producer Kevin Kolde is once again returning to helm the series, joined by screenwriter Clive Bradley. The story is also supposed to take place during the French Revolution, indicating that many years have passed since the events of the original series.

As of now, no release date has been announced for Castlevania: Nocturne.