Watch: First look at ‘Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2’ in new trailer

A new Japanese trailer for the much-anticipated Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 finally gives us a look at new footage from the forthcoming season.

The trailer, which has received several unofficial fansubs today, features the series’ climactic multi-fronted battle for Paradis. As blimps crash down and titans descend on the city, the Attack Titan and Armored Titan’s battle takes center stage. We also got a glimpse at the Beast Titan, Cart Titan, and Jaw Titan.

Check out the synopsis for the final few episodes below.

It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 aired in March of this year ahead of the original manga’s conclusion in April. The anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s best-selling dark-fantasy shonen serialization changed for its final season to studio MAPPA. The move also brought a directorial change. Yūichirō Hayashi and Jun Shishido are directing the final season, and the rest of the cast and crew remain the same on part two as well.

Ahead of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Crunchyroll released a series of eight OAD episodes focused on important side characters’ pasts. Streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation now, the episodes feature adaptations of Attack on Titan spin-off manga and light novels such as No Regrets and Lost Girls. A dub is due in early 2022.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will begin releasing on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Jan. 9, shortly after each episode’s Japanese premiere.