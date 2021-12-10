Watch: ‘Love of Kill’ release date, cast revealed in new trailer

The second trailer for Platinum Vision’s Love of Kill series announced that the anime will begin broadcasting on Japanese TV on Jan. 12. The Japanese trailer also features the show’s ending theme, “Makoto Period,” by singer and voice actress Aika Kobayashi (the voice of Yoshiko in Love Live! Sunshine!!).

Love of Kill is about a professional bounty hunter and hitman’s romance on the battlefield. Come for the action, stay for the tragic backstories. As the show’s official synopsis puts it:

“Two assassins face off at a certain ‘workplace.’ The cool bounty hunter Chateau and the mysterious and powerful Ryang-Ha. Chateau and Ryang-Ha become enemies after this fight—at least, they should have, but for some reason Ryang-Ha takes a liking to Chateau and begins following her around. Little by little, Chateau develops a cooperative partnership with Ryang-Ha, which gets her caught up in the struggle against the organizations hunting him down. Furthermore, that battle is related to her past as well. Why did Ryang-Ha approach Chateau? What is Chateau’s secret past? Two mismatched assassins weave together a twisted “Assassin X Assassin” thriller. The strange gears of fate begin to move.”

Some big names in voice acting are joining the show’s cast. We already knew that Saori Oonishi (the voice of Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) was cast as Chateau alongside Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Rex in Xenoblade Chronicles 2) as Son Ryang-ha.

They’ll be joined by the voice of Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata in Haikyū!!) as Jinon, Masakazu Morita (Ichigo in Bleach) as Nikka, and Yoko Hikasa (Emi Yusa in The Devil Is a Part-Timer!) as Mifa.

A new visual showing off the cast accompanies the announcment.

'Love of Kill' visual 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Love of Kill is based on mangaka Fe’s ongoing shonen series of the same name, which began serialization in 2015. The manga is published by Yen Press in North America.

Crunchyroll will stream Love of Kill “soon after it airs on Japanese TV” beginning Jan. 12.