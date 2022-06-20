Watch: ‘My Hero Academia’ sets the stage with new trailer for Season 6

My Hero Academia is set to get its sixth anime season later this year and ahead of that launch fans have been treated to a new look at what’s to come. The new trailer gives fans a glimpse at all of the main cast of the show and the villains that will venture into the spotlight during this upcoming run.

My Hero Academia season six will adapt the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the manga. During this event, all-out war breaks loose between the heroes and villains of the series so fans can expect plenty more action to come.

This new season will be the latest My Hero Academia anime content fans have received since the movie World Heroes’ Mission dropped on Aug. 6, 2021, with the exclusion of two OVAs headed to screens prior.

It was announced earlier this month that the Anime Expo would see two new OVAs set in the series aired on July 1. Outside of these, season six will be the next addition to the anime series since season five concluded its 25-episode run that began in March of 2021.

No official date has been revealed for when the show will begin airing its sixth season, however, the trailer revealed that this will be taking place in Fall of 2022.

There would still seem to be some time before My Hero Academia’s next season arrives and this is perfect for those who would like to rewatch the show or check it out for the very first time.

My Hero Academia is now available to stream on Funimation.