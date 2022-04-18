Watch: Netflix announces third and final season of ‘Ultraman’

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki’s CG Ultraman anime is coming to an end. A new trailer published by Netflix on YouTube, above, announced this morning that the series will see a third and final season next year. It features a battered and immobilized Ultraman following the events of the show’s second season, which premiered last week.

The 2019 ONA based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi’s ongoing Ultraman manga has been co-directed by the duo of cyberpunk directors behind the likes of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, also produced at Production I.G. and Sola Digital Arts. Shimizu and Shimoguchi’s sequel manga to the titular 1996 anime features a new generation of heroes in Japan and has seen the publication of 17 volumes since 2011. The series is published in North America by Viz Media.

Kamayama and Aramaki debuted their adaptation of the manga on Netflix in 2019 with a 13-episode season. A six-episode sequel season continuing the adaptation premiered just last week on Netflix, almost exactly three years after the first.

With the shorter turnaround time we can expect much of the cast and crew to reprise their roles, though season two did see a notable recasting in its main cast. Tomoaki Maeno (Cells at Work!!) replaced Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Kotaro Higashi, the fiery Ultraman Taro, in the show’s sequel season.

The first two seasons of Ultraman are streaming now on Netflix. The third and final season will premiere on the streaming platform next year.