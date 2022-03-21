Watch: Netflix shares action-packed ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ trailer

The trailer for Tekken: Bloodline, the Netflix anime adaptation for the popular arcade fighting game Tekken, has arrived.

Tekken: Bloodline will focus on fighter Jin Kazama, who gets trained by his mother at a young age before being taken under his grandfather’s wing. The anime will feature other fighters that appear in the game such as Jun Kazama, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, King, Paul Phoenix, Leroy Smith, and Ogre.

The description of the trailer on YouTube describes what fans can expect from the series, opening with a brief yet poignant quote – “Power is everything.”

“Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”

Netflix revealed that the anime will come out in 2022 worldwide, but no solid date was released.

— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 19, 2022

Tekken: Bloodline isn’t the first piece of media that adapted the fighting game. In 2009, a live-action adaptation was released starring Jon Foo as Jin Kazama, in addition to a prequel film in 2014 called Tekken 2: Kazuya’s Revenge. In between the two films, Tekken: Blood Vengeance is a CGI-Japanese film that was released in 2011.

Tekken: Bloodline is based on the Japanese arcade game Tekken which was first released in 1994 by Bandai Namco. The game was later adapted to be placed on home consoles and PC and released multiple spin-off titles. In 2021, Bandai Namco announced that over 50 million copies were sold worldwide.