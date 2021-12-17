Watch: New teaser for ‘Overlord’ season 4 announces release date

A new teaser trailer for the fourth season of Overlord announced the anime is due to premiere in 2022.

Overlord is an adaptation of the dark fantasy isekai light novel series of the same name, written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. Season four will pick up from the original’s tenth volume, The Ruler of Conspiracy Arc.

Overlord began publication online in 2010. Since 2012, the series has been collected in volumes published by Enterbrain and in 2016 Yen Pressbegan distributing the series in North America. The latest English release is volume 13, published in June of this year, while volume 14 was published in Japan in March of 2020.

With the release of Overlord’s 14th volume, Maruyama announced that volume 17 would see the series’ conclusion.

Animated by studio Madhouse (Perfect Blue, Death Note), the anime adaptation of Overlord first aired in 2015. Its most recent season ran in 2018, covering the light novel’s volumes seven through nine. Aside from anime, Overlord also has an ongoing manga adaptation written by Satoshi Ōshio, with art by Hugin Miyama. The manga are also published by Yen Press in North America.

Season four will see returning cast and crew members including series director Naoyuki Itou. Itou has also directed No Guns Life and is a former episode director on One Piece. Character designer Satoshi Tasaki returns alongside scriptwriter Yuki Sugawara as well.

Returning Japanese voice actors include Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Emiri Katō as Aura Bella Fiora, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

A new film project was announced alongside season four in May that will adapt the series’ upcoming Holy Kingdom Arc.

You can stream the first three seasons of Overlord on Funimation and Crunchyroll.