Watch: New Teaser Trailer Confirms Third Season For Mob Psycho 100

In a much-anticipated teaser trailer, Warner Bros. announced today that the third season of Mob Psycho 100 is in production.

Over the past three months, the anime’s official Twitter page cultivated hype with a daily count that concluded with the announcement today at 100%. And with the news, there’s much to be excited for.

Bones, the studio behind other runaway shonen adaptation hits Full Metal Alchemist and My Hero Academia, returns to conclude the adaptation of the original manga. Published in Ura Sunday from 2012-2017, the series was a small sensation in Japan, coming off the heels of mangaka ONE’s previous success in One Punch Man.

But ONE’s manga wouldn’t make it to the US until 2018, when Dark Horse Comics began localizing the series, currently on volume 7 of 16. Mob Psycho 100‘s international popularity owes much to Bones’ adaptation, which first aired in 2016.

Having made it on several best-of lists in 2016 and 2020’s decade retrospectives, the staff at Bones has seen little change. Series director Yuzuru Tachikawa has taken the role of Executive Director while Takahiro Hasui, who has worked as an episode and unit director at Bones, takes the lead on season 3. And fans will be pleased to hear Kenji Kawai (Ghost In The Shell) return as the season’s composer.

Along with the teaser is a visual from Yoshimichu Kameda (above), the series’ acclaimed character designer, featuring Mob and Reigen.

You can stream the first two seasons and OVA of Mob Psycho 100 on Crunchyroll.