Watch: New trailer shared for ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 2

The trailer for the forthcoming second season of Komi Can’t Communicate has dropped ahead of its premiere next month.

The second season continues off from the first year arc after the School Festival and will highly likely cover the school trip and the winter holiday. The trailer also confirms the return of Komi, Tadano, Najimi, along with other of Komi’s friends and classmates but also introduces new characters as well.

The season two trailer has revealed the new opening and ending theme song, as well as visuals, for the upcoming series, including Miku Ito’s “Ao 100 Shoku” and Fantastic Youth’s “Koshaberi Biyori”.

On Twitter, the official Komi Can’t Communicate account announced the new characters and cast members that will be appearing in the new season. Those joining season two are:

Shin’ichirō Kamio as Makoto Kata (the misunderstood delinquent), who was previously announced to appear in the upcoming season.

Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse (a narcissist)

Shotaro Uzawa as Chūshaku Kometani (a compulsive note-taker)

Minami Takahashi as Ayami Sasaki (one of Komi’s classmates who’s in her group during the school trip)

Fumiko Uchimura as Mikuni Katō (another of Komi’s classmates who’s in her group during the school trip)

Komi Can’t Communicate is an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by Tomohito Oda. The series follows the original story of the manga with a few events rearranged. Season one premiered on Netflix on Oct. 6, and ended in Dec. 2021, with confirmation of a second season appearing during the post-credits scene.

Komi Can’t Communicate is set to air in Japan on April 7, 2022 at midnight JST and will be available to stream via Netflix.