Watch: Preview of ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ finale

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim’s cyberpunk original Blade Runner: Black Lotus is coming to an action-packed end this weekend, and you can now watch a preview of Elle’s emotional fight in Tyrell HQ.

Black Lotus is directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), who together co-directed Ultraman (2019) and Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045 for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts, studios that specializes in CGI animation. The legendary anime director Shincihiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo), who recently wrote and directed the anime short Blade Runner Black Out 2022, serves as the series’ creative producer in what is Sola Digital Arts’ first solo production.

Black Lotus is set in the aftermath of Watanabe’s Black Out 2022, following an amnesiac Elle (Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida) as she unlocks her memories and learns about her identity. The series has been released simultaneously on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim since November, and the thirteenth and final episode will premier this weekend. The episodes synopsis establishes the stakes of the previewed fight.

Elle has fought her way to the top of the old Tyrell headquarters and is face-to-face with her creator at last. Will Black Lotus find the answers she is seeking? Or will she fall to her mysterious replacement, Water Lily?

The finale of Blade Runner: Black Lotus will air Saturday, Feb. 5 on Adult Swim at 9pm PT, dubbed and streamed at the same time on Crunchyroll subbed.