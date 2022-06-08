Watch: The first ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ action-packed trailer looks incredible

After years of anticipation, fans have finally got their first look at Studio Trigger’s upcoming Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, and at first glance, it would seem to live up to expectations.

The trailer was showcased during Netflix’s GEEKED WEEK showcase for animation and included a ton of clips from the show, but no dialogue, only an energetic synth-driven soundtrack.

Following the footage, the team behind the series shared further information on its characters and their creation. The creators also revealed that one of the most famous missions from the Cyberpunk 2077 game — the Mexican standoff with the Maelstrom Gang — will feature in Cyberpunk Edgerunners‘ fourth episode, although it will have a different narrative track from what was in the video game.

Anime fans will know Studio Trigger for their work on hit anime productions like Kill la Kill and the 2019 film Promare. More recently the Studio received high praise for their work on Star Wars: Visions episodes three and seven which saw them bring their unique animation style to the iconic sci-fi universe.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere on Netflix this September with 10 episodes. A synopsis for the show was also revealed which details what fans can expect from the plot of the show.

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

You can check out Netflix’s full presentation here.