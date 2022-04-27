Watch: 'The Heike Story' OP Transformed into Acoustic Lullaby

Hitsujibungaku performed the new arrangement of the song on the popular musical YouTube channel The First Take.

Shiotsuka Moeka of the Japanese alt-rock trio Hitsujibungaku took to the popular musical YouTube channel The First Take this morning to perform their original song “Hikaru Toki (When It Shines).” The song, which was released as a single and as part of the band’s most recent LP, was first featured in The Heike Story’s OP.

Hitsujibungaku is currently composed of Moeka on guitar and vocals, Kasai Yurika on bass, and Fukuda Hiroa on drums, however Moeka was accompanied solely by musician Ohzora Kimishima on guitar as part of the new acoustic arrangement. The full trio was recently on the channel promoting their new LP, our hope, which released last week. “Hikaru Toki” also received its own music video earlier this year in the lead-up to the album’s release.

The First Take features many prominent Japanese artists on its YouTube channel. Its catalog of live recordings includes many anime themes, as well. Aimer, LiSA, SPYAIR, and more artists have performed their music, originally featured in anime like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Haikyuu!!, and more. Each video also includes English subtitles, which is still a hit-or-miss on subbed anime.

The Heike Story premiered last year on Funimation. The single season, an adaptation of novelist Hideo Furukawa’s translation of the historical epic The Tale of the Heike, was directed by Naoko Yamada (K-On, A Silent Voice) at Science SARU. The show was scored by composer Kensuke Ushio (A Silent Voice) and its ED featured original music by his solo project, Agraph, and Ani of the hip-hop group Scha Dar PArr.

The Heike Story is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.