Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Aniwave's logo.
Image via Aniwave
Category:
Anime

What happened to Aniwave? Explained

This was a long time coming.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 11:11 am

For those who couldn’t afford subscription-based streaming platforms, Aniwave was a lifesaver. Of course, this site came with legal and safety risks, but many still chose to use it for their anime-viewing needs.

Recommended Videos

The piracy website first gained popularity as 9anime in 2016, it became many people’s go-to platform due to its wide variety of anime titles. In late 2023, the site went through a rebrand as a result of DMCA issues, and so, Aniwave came into existence. Unfortunately for its users, the new domain didn’t last too long, though. On Aug. 26, some folks started being met with an error message when trying to access the platform, and later, a message written by the Aniwave team, saying goodbye.

Why is Aniwave gone and will it come back?

Luffy and Uta in a promotional image for 'One Piece Film: Red'
Image via Toei Animation

We don’t know what the future holds for Aniwave, but considering the message left by its team, it seems like this is really the end. Why, though? What happened? Well, the site disappeared without a proper explanation, but it’s not hard to guess why. This situation was likely brought about by legal issues, something that has always haunted unofficial streaming sites.

Aniwave’s termination came at a particularly tumultuous time for illegal anime, manga, and webtoon platforms. On Aug. 21, for example, it was made public that Webtoon Entertainment would be seeking legal action against over 170 piracy websites, as per Torrent Freak. Thanks to this wave, most folks assume that the Aniwave team is trying to get ahead of the game by shutting it down. While it’s undoubtedly the right thing to do, this leaves a lot of people fumbling for other options — if that’s your case, check out the 10 best (legal) anime streaming sites out there. You might find one that suits your needs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.