What is ‘Road of Naruto?’

Naruto is one of the most popular anime series of all time and now that the show has resurfaced online with the discussion around the Road to Naruto, many longtime fans may be questioning what exactly it is.

Premiering in 2002, Naruto has evolved drastically over the years and while Shippuden ended many years ago, the story continues with Boruto. Despite this, to mark the 20th anniversary of the show fans have received something special, the Road of Naruto.

Here’s everything that you’ll need to know about this newly released Naruto content that has quickly exploded in popularity online.

Road of Naruto explained

Road of Naruto is the name of a remastered highlight reel of clips from the original Naruto and Naruto Shippuden series animated by Studio Pierrot.

The almost 10-minute-long was shared on the Studio Pierrot YouTube channel to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Naruto on Oct. 3, 2022. All of the footage included has been reanimated for the occasion.

In this clip, there are plenty of iconic moments from the show including some of its most integral battles, cliffhangers, and more. If you’ve been a longtime fan of the series then Road of Naruto is the perfect way to soak up nostalgia in the highest quality.

While it has caused some confusion, Road of Naruto is not any kind of confirmation that the series will be getting a remaster or remake in the future. By all accounts, it seems to have just been a celebratory video for the show’s anniversary.

Perhaps in the future, if there is enough demand fans might get a remake of the iconic anime show with these fresh visuals, but for now, fans will need to settle for this video.