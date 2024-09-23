What is Solo Leveling – ReAwakening? The anime movie, explained

A-1 Pictures’ Solo Leveling continues to be a big hit in the anime world, and fans have an opportunity to see the video-game-like fantasy universe on the big screen.

Adapted from Chugong’s webtoon, Solo Leveling follows E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung in a world where monster-filled portals open and threaten mankind. Although he has the reputation of being the weakest monster slayer of them all, everything changes after a regular dungeon clearing goes wrong. He awakes with a newfound ability to continue increasing his attributes, skills, and overall level — a seemingly unique ability since hunters’ powers are defined and unable to increase.

Season 1 was released in January 2024, and it contains 12 episodes. The second season is on the horizon as it’s slated to come out in January 2025, according to Crunchyroll. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Solo Leveling – Reawakening, a film hitting cinemas across the United States and Canada on December 6, 2024. The streamer reported that it acquired the rights to drop the movie in North American theaters.

So, what exactly is Solo Leveling – Reawakening, and is it canon?

According to Crunchyroll, Solo Leveling – Reawakening is an omnibus film, meaning it is a movie made up of shorter works. In this case, the movie is a recap of season 1, and it’s unclear if any filler is being added. But, that’s not to say it doesn’t have brand-new content. Although Solo Leveling fans have already seen what the film mostly offers, Crunchyroll revealed that the movie will have “a sneak peek of the first two episodes of the second season.” More information is to come, the streamer added.

That, along with watching Jinwoo slice and dice goblins and massive centipedes, is enough to warrant a movie night, in my opinion. Considering it comes out around a month before season 2 premieres, Solo Leveling – Reawakening also offers fans the opportunity to refresh themselves outside their living rooms.

So, what might we see at the end of the movie?

Incoming brief spoilers for season 1!

Episode 12 wrapped with Jinwoo harnessing the power of a necromancer after toppling the job-change quest. And because of the amount of experience he gained taking out the dark army, he was promoted to “Shadow Monarch.” Jinwoo reinvented fallen knights with his necromancy, including the top-tier enemy he felled, Blood-Red Commander Igris.

Solo Leveling – Reawakening may give us a glimpse into Jinwoo storming through dungeons with his undead brigade. Also, season 1 left us on a cliffhanger with the S-tier hunters who were attempting to retake an island from a powerful hoard — maybe we’ll get more clarity on that front as well. Regardless, the movie sounds like a fun time, and I’m all in on a cinematic refresher with some new content to boot.

