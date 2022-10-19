What is the ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ closing theme?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the year’s most anticipated anime releases, with fans excitedly waiting for every new episode to drop. The original Bleach anime was known for its music, with many of its opening and ending themes becoming massive and well-known hits in their own right.

For instance, during its original run, the Bleach anime used many great songs by beloved artists. This includes “Life Is Like a Boat” by Rie fu. “Life” by Yui and “Re:pray” by Aimer. But what song will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War be using for its ending song, and what artist is behind the track?

What is the name of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s ending theme?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s ending theme has been announced by the show’s official Twitter account and the Viz Media Twitter account. The ending song for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be “Saihate” by SennaRin.

The song perfectly fits Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, with lyrics like “Something no one has ever seen, the furthest reaches are now visible to us, it cannot be undone, and it cannot be stopped this ensuing struggle,” perfectly capture the conflict at the heart of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s narrative.

Who is SennaRin?

SennaRin, the performer supplying the track, is a well-known singer and lyricist. But this isn’t all, as the performer is a talented illustrator and popular YouTuber on top of this.

She started out doing cover songs on Youtube. These covers captured the hearts of fans and the attention of industry executives. And, in April this year, she launched her first full EP, Dignified. Anime fans may be familiar with this album as two songs from it, “dust” and “melt,” acted as the opening and ending themes for The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu film series.

On top of this, the song “BEEP” also became very popular in Japan, as it was used as the theme song for 2022’s J Sports Rugby season. Because of this, it was played during many of J Sports’ rugby-focused shows, and it was also played during rugby matches from the school leagues all the way up to national games, meaning the song quickly had a massive audience.

SennaRin is a quickly rising star, making her the perfect choice for this role. And, due to the sheer popularity of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, music fans can likely expect to see lots more of SennaRin in the coming years.