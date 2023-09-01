What song is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 opening 2?

Now that a new opening for Jujutsu Kaisen is here, the question remains: What is that toe-tapping song accompanying it?

After a ho-hum debut season, the first three episodes of season 2 totally blew us away with its intriguing action, emotional beats, and impressive pacing. Indeed, by season 2, episode 5, the series had fully transformed from being “mid,” as was the case in season 1, to being exceptional.

Arguably, the show has continued to take anime fans by surprise by getting even better from episode 6, with a new opening and song to cement the upward trajectory of season 2, if all of the preceding chapters are any indication.

For many fans of anime in general, the opening sequence for a show can set up the entire vibe of a particular arc, so it’s no wonder people want to know what this latest earworm is.

What is the song from the new opening?

The song in question is called SPECIALZ by King Gnu. This Japanese band is known for hit songs like ‘One Way.’ King Gnu, consisting of members Daiki Tsuneta, Satoru Iguchi, Yu Seki, and Kazuki Arai, has been creating music together for over eight years now.

The track once again hones in on that particular music aesthetic from modern anime shows that seem to combine disparate Western-influenced genres, such as punk and hip-hop.

You can catch new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll on Thursdays, with season 2 episode 7 set to debut at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 7, according to GamesRadar.