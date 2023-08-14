What time does ‘Mushoku Tensei’ air?

One of the summer’s most highly-anticipated anime series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, is already halfway through part one of the new season. Part one of season two premiered in July, with the second part expected to become available on April 4, 2024. The show, which follows the story of a man reincarnated as a baby in a magic world after sacrificing himself to save others, is highly rated by viewers.

When you can stream Mushoku Tensei based on time zone

Those living in Japan enjoy watching Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and other anime favorites live on television. Everyone else, unfortunately, has to wait to stream new episodes as they become available. Depending on your time zone, you may already have access to episode 6, which will become available on Crunchyroll on Aug. 13.

New episodes air each Sunday at the following time:

Pacific Time: 9am

Central Time: 11am

Eastern Standard Time: Noon

Greenwich Mean Time: 4pm

About ‘Mushoku Tensei’

Season one of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation starts out with the main character feeling hopeless and alone. Everything changes when the 34-year-old sacrifices himself to save a group of strangers, leading to his reincarnation as Rudeus Greyrat. Along with the memories of his old life, he gets to start over in a bizarre new world where magic is the norm. However, this new world doesn’t come without its hurdles.

Due to its fantasy setting, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation falls under the Isekai subcategory. Right now, you can stream all of season one in its entirety on Crunchyroll. The final episode of season two, part one, airs on Sept. 24, so there’s plenty of time to catch up on what is becoming the biggest anime of the summer!