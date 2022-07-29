What we know about ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 3

Seasons one and two of Classroom of the Elite have been a raging success among anime fans. Viewers have grown to love following the story of the students in the fictitious future Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School as the characters have shown just how intelligent they really are.

The goal of the school is to groom all of the future leaders of Japan in one spot and give them the tools necessary in order to lead. Now that the first two seasons are completed, fans are wanting a third season and are wondering who might be in the third season. Here is what we know about the third season of Classroom of the Elite and the cast that is in it.

Will there be a third season of Classroom of the Elite?

Image via SEA ‎Animax Asia

During the Kadakowa Anime Channel event that was held on March 6, 2022, a season three that is scheduled to be released sometime during 2023 was officially announced.

Unfortunately, all that fans have for now is that it will be sometime in 2023 as no other specific timeline has been discussed about when the show will air. Based off of when season two began to air, it is safe to assume that season three will also start some time in July 2023. However, fans will have to keep an eye out for when the official date is announced.

Who will the cast in season three be?

Image via SEA ‎Animax Asia

Two of the actors who were also present at the Kadakowa Anime Channel event, Shouya Chiba (who does the voice for Kiyotaka Ayanokouji) and Yurika Kubo (who does the voice for Kikyou Kushida) confirmed that they both will be back for season three. Additionally, fans expect Akari Kitō (who does the voice for Suzune Horikita) to also return for a season three.

There are also a lot of supporting characters that viewers expect to return. Ned Toyama (who does the voice for Honami Ichinose), Ayana Taketatsu (who does the voice for Kei Karuizawa), Ryota Osaka (who does the voice for Yousuke Hirata), Eiji Takeuchi (who does the voice for Ken Sudou), Daiki Abe (who does the voice for Kanji Ike), and Mutsuki Iwanaka (who does the voice for Haruki Yamauchi) are all expected to return by viewers. Fans can also expect lots of new faces to appear in season three.