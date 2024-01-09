The final episode of Netflix’s Blood of Zeus aired in late 2020, leaving viewers without any new episodes for far too long.

Fans of the animated series’ first season — and its cliffhanger ending — are tracking news of a follow-up season with rapt attention. The problem was, for years at least, the truly bare amount of information to be found. No real news about season 2 released for several years following the show’s first season, and fans gradually lost faith that more news would ever come. In early 2024, all of that changed when Netflix finally announced the release date for season 2, and immediately reignited interest in the series.

When will Blood of Zeus season 2 release?

Season one of Netflix’s Greek mythology-adjacent anime dropped on Oct. 27, 2020. A huge number of projects were delayed or outright cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving longer gaps than many users are used to between seasons. Thankfully, Blood of Zeus survived the Netflix purges, but that doesn’t mean a second season came quick.

Netflix ordered the first eight episodes of Blood of Zeus in March of 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Approximately a year and a half later, the first season arrived on Netflix. A long wait followed, keeping fans jittery for more than two years, before Netflix finally announced that we can expect fresh episodes in the summer of 2024. Season 2 of Blood of Zeus is set to arrive on the platform on May 15, which leaves fans — both new and old — with plenty of time to rewatch the first season ahead of its highly-anticipated next part.