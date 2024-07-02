When does episode 4 of ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ premiere?

The world of DC has rallied around Harley Quinn and her Suicide Squad. But Margot Robbie isn’t the only one with dibs on the property.

Recommended Videos

Now, DC is also releasing an anime series — a stylistic yet different take on the anti-hero squad. Entitled Suicide Squad Isekai, the new series melds familiar DC characters with the beautiful visuals of the animated genre. The show will have many trademark characters from the team, including Harley, Katana, King Shark, and Peacemaker. It has even included the Joker, a controversial addition considering his treatment of Harley in the past.

However, this new series isn’t necessarily married to canonical DC, which means it can essentially do anything its twisted little heart is set on. In fact, it is essentially a mashup up of David Ayers and James Gunn’s films — with a bit of a twist. After ARGUS conscripts Harley into the ARGUS program, she and the rest of the squad fall into a world unlike anything they have encountered before. Isekai is Japanese for “another world,” and that is exactly what it is. Full of orcs and kingdoms, the squad must find their bearings in the new series.

The anime premiered for Western audiences on June 27, available on Max and Hulu. Three episodes are now available, with the fourth being imminent. The upcoming episode will air on none other than the U.S. Independence Day. Clear your schedule on July 4th to not just see Will Smith welcoming aliens to Earth in his titular sci-fi film, but also the fourth episode of Suicide Squad Isekai. Viewers can catch up on the previous three episodes by streaming on Hulu or Max.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy