When is ‘Beastars’ season 3 coming out?

Anime fans have been fascinated with Beastars, the show that has taken on many angles to invest in its wide array of characters. The show follows Legoshi, a large gray wolf living in a modern world that is currently inhabited by animals. The animals are culturally divided into carnivores and herbivores. Legoshi himself is a quiet and calm carnivore studying at Cherryton Academy, where there are a lot of other carnivores living with him.

He is a member of the school’s drama club and is always working with the club’s leader, Louis. Legoshi also has to work with Haru, a rabbit that he finds himself attracted to, hence resulting in uncertainty from all of these new feelings that he has never really felt before.

Fans also love watching Legoshi’s arc and seeing where he goes. Especially since he’s so quiet and calm, it can be tough for him to express his feelings towards Haru. Beastar viewers are wanting more content, especially concerning when the third season will come out.

When will the third season come out?

Unfortunately, there has yet to be a confirmed release date from Netflix, however, we do know that there will be an official third season — which has already been confirmed. If Netflix plans to follow the same release pattern, which they should, then Beastars will be available to stream on Netflix sometime in the fall of 2022. However, fans should still keep their eyes open for an official announcement stating otherwise.

What might happen in season three?

Given the cliffhanger from the second season, fans expect Haru and Legoshi’s relationship to be the focal point of the third outing. Especially due to the final scene, the Beastars writers are hinting towards a much deeper dive into Legoshi and Haru’s feelings for one another as they navigate romance as star-crossed lovers in an unforgiving society. Meanwhile, Louis changes his fate and instead of fulfilling his destiny of being branded and sold on the black market as livestock due for the slaughterhouse, he takes his life into his own hands. Legoshi, on the other hand, may have trouble suppressing his animalistic urges, but his experience with Louis will change him for the better — and likely be addressed as a future plot point.