Where can I watch ‘Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation’?

Sasaki and Miyano are carrying the BL anime on their backs. Let’s be absolutely honest – fans of the genre have had quite a shower of lackluster stories throughout the ages. Either the animation is… terrible. Or it’s just the story that sucks – I’m not going to write up any names, but well, Gravitation. Thankfully, when all else fails, Sasaki and Miyano remain a stable source of comfort.

The anime series came out in Winter 2022, and only a few months after, the feature film reached our screens. As the name implies, the story follows the budding romance between Sasaki and Miyano, picking up the story where it was left off in the series. Here’s the catch: Sasaki is about to Graduate high school, and neither one of the boys knows what the future will hold for them. If you’re also hoping to see what’s the verdict in this situation, here’s where you can find it.

Where to watch Sasaki and Miyano?

via Crunchyroll

If you’re hoping to catch the animated adaptation of Sasaki and Miyano, and naturally, its hour-length feature, both iterations are available to watch on Crunchyroll – that is, if you’re located in the West. Alternatively, if you’re only wishing to watch the series, there are a few more alternatives. Funimation Now is also hosting Sasaki and Miyano in its library, or you can also pay for the download on Amazon Video and Apple TV.

For now, the film Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation is only available on Crunchyroll, but it is not yet known if it will be included on Funimation Now, Apple TV, or Amazon Video in the future. However, you might want to consider upgrading your Crunchyroll account just for this film alone, since it also includes the story in the short related to Hirano and Kagiura – which was a rather unexpected yet welcomed addition to the story.

In the meantime, the new chapter of Sasaki and Miyano is also just hitting the digital shelves, and BL fans – we just keep on winning.