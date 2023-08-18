Where is the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ restaurant?

If you’re a Dragon Ball Z fan, you may be wishing for a place to chill out, munch on some food, and enjoy the atmosphere of a dining space dripping with the theme of your favorite anime and manga. Luckily, such an establishment does indeed exist — but where is it located?

With how often you can see protagonist Goku munching down on food in the show, which usually includes mountains of rice, soup, and miscellaneous meats, it’s no wonder somebody put two-and-two together to create a whole entire Dragon Ball Z restaurant named Dragon Bowl C.

What kind of restaurant is Dragon Bowl C and where can I find it?

Dragon Bowl C, a mini tour of which was shared by the TikTok user @jheovany, is located in Conroe, Texas. It is a ramen bar where they serve everything from ramen to pho, eggrolls, and kimchi fries, according to its Facebook page and website.

Simply having the eatery greet its customers at the entrance with life-sized Vegeta and Majin Buu statues immediately sets the stage for what is inside. From the sneakers, to the posters, to the mural on display on the outdoor table, everything about the restaurant looks to be any Dragon Ball Z fan’s dream come true.

Arguably, this new development is just the latest sign of anime’s growing popularity in the U.S. Surely, even more restaurants or other attractions will inevitably pop up here in North America, if Stateside genre medium enthusiasts count themselves lucky.

With this knowledge equipped, now we all have the power to consume enough calories to perform epic workouts that might just elevate us to Super Saiyan status before too long.