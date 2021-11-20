Where To Watch Demon Slayer Mugen Train?

If you are a fan of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and have been on Crunchyroll lately, then you probably noticed it has been recently updated on Crunchyroll. Usually, that signifies an addition to the episode list like the premiere of dubbed episodes or a new season. But this time is a special case: it marks the premiere of the anime’s first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Once again, if you have been following the anime, then you already know what this movie is about. But just in case you haven’t been keeping up, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train picks up where the first season of the anime leaves off; with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu boarding a train to help eliminate a powerful demon as ordered by the Demon Slayer Corps.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis, thanks to Crunchyroll:

“After completing their rehabilitation training, Tanjiro and his comrades arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared. Together with one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, they face the nightmare on board.”

According to Box Office Mojo, the film, which was released to Japanese theaters back in 2020 and debuted to the rest of the world in 2021, is one of the first anime films to break box office records after raking in $452,974,619 during its theater run.

But now, the film has been out for several months and is currently available via DVD, Blu-ray, or your preferred streaming service. And honestly, if you haven’t seen it yet, you certainly want to make some time to watch it sometime this week; if you’re not doing anything else special, of course.

Currently, Demon Slayer Mugen Train is available to Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll subscribers at no extra charge. If you’re looking to own a digital copy, it is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.

Unfortunately, HBO Max and Netflix have yet to include the film, but you can still watch the first season of Demon Slayer:Kimetsu No Yaiba if you’re a subscriber looking to catch up. As to whether or not HBO Max or Netflix have any plans on including Demon Slayer Mugen Train is yet to be seen, but as popular as the anime is, it’s a good chance at the streaming platforms will at least premier the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba when it debuts early next month.