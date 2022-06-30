Where to watch ‘Spare Me, Great Lord!’

Finding full-length episodes of Spare Me, Great Lord! online is like embarking on a hero’s quest — your path is full of obstacles. Based on a Chinese comic book, Spare Me, Great Lord! is an ONA series that comprises 12 episodes and tells the story of a metahuman orphan named Lu Shu.

Lu Shu is not your average human being; his birth during the magical era ushers in transformations in his body, urging him to embark on a journey to better understand his abilities. Lu Shu does not know how to control or hone his powers, and in order to do so, he must overcome obstacles and clash with powerful people in the process.

The list of rivals keeps expanding, while he only has limited allies — leaving it all up to Lu Shu to step into his power once and for all.

Where can you watch Spare Me, Great Lord!?

via BigFireBird Animation

Unfortunately, Spare Me, Great Lord! is not available on any major streaming sites, such as Netflix or Crunchyroll. Although Funimation does list the anime series, the content is region locked and can only be experienced by viewers in some countries —and the episodes list is incomplete, for some odd reason.

Spare Me, Great Lord! is a comparatively obscure anime series, and currently, only some local streaming sites such as Gogoanime and 9anime have all the episodes listed, but please make sure that you’re streaming legally before tuning in. YouTube also has some of the episodes uploaded, and you can check out the first few to get an idea about the series as a whole.

Hopefully, Spare Me, Great Lord! will be picked up by an accessible streaming platform sometime soon.