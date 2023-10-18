Where to watch ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ season 2

Isekai fans have been well-fed in 2023, with plenty of anime adaptations to keep them busy and thriving; however, not all isekai series have the dark fantasy element that some look for. Thankfully, The Eminence in Shadow fills in that gap.

Even before the anime’s debut, this series was well-known in the manga community, but there’s no denying how the screen adaptation helped its popularity increase. This is always the case with manga or light novel series, so no surprise there. Season 1 of The Eminence in Shadow was so well-received by audiences that it didn’t take long at all for a second season to get announced, in February 2023. Eight months later, season 2 premiered, to the delight of fantasy fans across the globe.

If you’re one of those fans, though, you may have noticed that The Eminence in Shadow is missing from most streaming platforms. This may feel weird, but it’s really not. It just so happens that a particular streaming service acquired exclusive rights to this anime, and no, it’s not Crunchyroll. Most people are used to relying on Crunchyroll to host their favorite anime titles, but that’s not the case here.

Where to stream season 2 of The Eminence in Shadow

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is available for streaming only on HIDIVE, as is season 1. This may not be as well-known of a platform as Crunchyroll, but it has been gaining popularity recently, especially as it acquires more and more successful anime titles. In fact, HIDIVE has some very impressive series in its collection so make sure to check them out after you’re done with The Eminence in Shadow.

The anime’s second season promises just as much comedy and darkness as the first, so if that’s what you’re looking for, you won’t want to miss even a single episode.