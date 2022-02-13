Where to watch the ‘Vinland Saga’?

If you’re an anime fan then you’ve probably heard of Vinland Saga, which launched in 2019. Animated by Wit Studio, this series has it all, from intense action to stunning animation to a great storyline.

Taking place in Europe during the era of Vikings, this show tells a version of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power following the explorer Thorfinn as he ventures alongside his father’s killer, plotting revenge.

The show has currently only aired a single season, but that means there are 24 episodes to check out if you haven’t yet dived into the world of Vinland Saga.

Where can you watch the Vinland Saga?

Right now there is only one way to stream Vinland Saga — with a subscription and that is Prime Video.

If you’re not currently a Prime Video member and looking to check out this anime, you can subscribe for $8.99 per month. Alternatively, you may be eligible for a free trial, during which you can binge the 24 episodes available to stream.

Outside of the U.S., you may not be able to stream Vinland Saga on Prime Video — so, you’ll have to look for alternate methods. One of the most likely places is AppleTV, but you will encounter a fee to rent or purchase the episodes of the series.

Perhaps in the future there will be more places to stream Vinland Saga and if this is the case this article will be updated to reflect that, but for now, Prime Video in the U.S. is your best bet. If it’s not available in your region you may be able to use a VPN to gain access.