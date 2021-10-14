Which Dragon Ball Fusion Is Stronger, Vegito Or Gogeta?

Fusion forms are some of the Dragon Ball franchise’s strongest characters, and since Dragon Ball Z there have been plenty to choose from. Some characters even have multiple fusion forms, which is the case with the series’ two most iconic Saiyans, Goku and Vegeta.

During Dragon Ball Z, we see two forms of these Saiyans merging together through two different methods. Using the fusion dance, Goku and Vegeta are able to become Gogeta. Alternatively, by using the Potara earrings, these two characters fuse to become Vegito.

While both of these forms are extremely powerful, there are key differences between them. Answering the question of which is more powerful is something the fanbase has endeavored to do for a long time.

Who is stronger, Vegito or Gogeta?

Gogeta is the stronger of the two fusion forms for the single fact that Vegito is limited by power usage. During the fight with Zamasu, we see Vegito’s one-hour time limit cut substantially short after they enter SSBSS. Gogeta, on the other hand, only has a 30-minute limit on the form, though during this time they can go full power as evidenced in the latest Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.

In terms of power, things are fairly competitive, though Gogeta did showcase one of the most impressive feats in the franchise’s history, shattering dimensions with the shockwaves of the power while battling against Broly. It’s hard to measure the power of these two as they both get stronger along with Goku and Vegeta. When the Broly battle occurs, they are at their most powerful to date.

Perhaps in the future, Dragon Ball Super will outright state which form is superior, but for now, we assume it’s likely Gogeta given the restraints on Vegito’s form.