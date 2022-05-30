Black Clover revolves around magical abilities, or lack thereof, specifically in the case of Asta, who uses anti-magic in order to achieve his objectives. Asta grew up in a church in the village of Hage, and over time, he and his friend Yuno evolved into formidable Magic Knights who serve in battle against the Dark Triad, who hail from the Spade Kingdom.

Asta is close friends with Yuno, who grew up with him in the orphanage and possesses powers, also harboring the dream of becoming the Wizard King like Asta. However, who are Asta’s parents, and what has the Black Clover anime and manga revealed about them so far?

What happened to Asta’s parents in ‘Black Clover’?

Asta’s father is not known to us as of yet, as his identity was never revealed in either the Black Clover anime or manga. However, his mother was revealed to be Richita, who suffered from a condition that led her to absorb mana, or life force. Due to the dire nature of her condition, Richita lived on the outskirts of the Hage village, as her mere presence runs the risk of one being robbed of their magic and life force. Richita received the Grimoire of the Five Leaf Clover when she was young.

Much later, Ruchita adopts a demon named Liebe, who she had found injured in the forest. Unfortunately, Lucifero, the highest-ranking demon, discovers that Liebe is residing in the corporal realm and he decides to take over his body. During the altercation that ensues, Richita attempts to save Liebe, but Lucifero manages to run Liebe’s arm through her chest by controlling him. The process is too excruciating for her, and she dies, prior to which, she puts Liebe inside the Grimoire for his protection.

In terms of powers, Richita utilized her magic to carry a large amount of items within other items, which she achieved with the aid of mana manipulation. The reason why she chose to abandon Asta at the church can obviously be attributed to her mana-absorbing condition, as she did not want to inadvertently harm her son in any shape or form. While her choice was a difficult one, it weighed on her life for quite some time, as evidenced by the way in which she decided to take Liebe in and make the ultimate sacrifice.

Unfortunately, unbeknownst to her, Asta was still affected by her condition and was born without mana. Although Asta does not have abilities like Yuno, he trains hard in order to compensate for the same, as his dream of being the Wizard King remains to be fulfilled.