Who is Jodio Joestar? ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,’ explained

The latest part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure appeared in the Japanese manga magazine, Ultra Jump. Although western audiences may need to wait a little longer for an official translation, the first chapter has given us a protagonist different from the eight who have come before him. So far, only the first chapter of Jojolands has been released, but through Jodio’s own narration, we’ve already been given lots of details regarding his life, backstory and abilities. Here’s what we know so far.

Jodio is a 15 year old boy and the grandson of Joseph Joestar. His motivations seem to mostly revolve around becoming rich by any means possible (even if that means criminal activities). While he admits in his narration that his goal may seem conceited, he still seems to prioritize materialistic things much of the time.

He balances his job as a gofer with his school life, (which he doesn’t care much for), as well as his life as a small-time gangster. In fact, the main reason he seems to go to school is because the principal also happens to be the boss of the gang for which Jodio works. Jodio lives in Hawaii with his mother and older sibling, Dragona, who is involved in the same criminal gang as Jodio. Both brothers also seem to have kept their criminal life a secret from their mother.

Image via Ultra Jump

Although he is somewhat reserved, Jodio is prone to outbursts of violence which can cause trouble for him and his allies. For example, he uses his stand against a police officer, who assaulted his brother, and then proceeds to stomp on the officer even after he is down before burning their body cams. His violence stems from his desire to protect those he cares about as it’s clear that he cares deeply for members of his own family. Aside from this, Jodio has been involved in numerous crimes that include pushing drugs and stealing cars. This all seems to be part of Jodio’s plan to make himself filthy rich.

Image via Ultra Jump

Like all members of the Joestar lineage, Jodio has powerful stand abilities. His stand, known as November Rain, is able to create drops of rain that are incredibly heavy. These droplets can crush Jodio’s opponents under their weight. So far, he’s only been seen using his stand once, so we don’t know what other abilities he could have, but we’re sure the manga’s creator, Hirohiko Araki, has plenty more tricks up his sleeve.

There aren’t many other details regarding Jodio’s character as of right now. All we know is that he’s a powerful stand user with a desire to be rich. Araki’s stories usually develop and change as they progress, so we’ll have to wait until the next chapter to learn more about our newest protagonist.