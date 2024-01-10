Who is Mephisto Pheles in ‘Blue Exorcist?’

Deep within the surface of the anime Blue Exorcist lies Mephisto Pheles, the mysterious and complex character whose motives and allegiances are shrouded in ambiguity.

Following the release of the anime’s new season, fans are beginning to question just who he is, as well as the nature of his intentions. Let’s unravel the enigma that is Mephisto Pheles, and explore his role in the world of Blue Exorcist.

The Origins of Mephisto Pheles

Mephisto Pheles is one of the high-ranking demons in the anime and serves as the Principal of the True Cross Academy, a prestigious institution for exorcists. Despite his demonic nature, Mephisto Pheles exhibits a charismatic and whimsical personality, making him a fascinating character for fans of the series. He also holds the title “The King of Time.”

While Mephisto’s origins remain a subject of speculation throughout much of Blue Exorcist, we do know that his real name is Samael. We also know that he takes on the name Johann Faust V in public. Moreover, he’s recounted that he has been known as Loki, Trickster, and Raven in the past. It was approximately two centuries ago that he adopted the name Mephisto Pheles.

With his true identity cloaked in mystery, there have been hints that he may have ties with Satan, the primary antagonist of the series. Overall, Mephisto Pheles’ ambiguous allegiance and seemingly contradictory actions keep both the characters in the story and the audience on their toes.

Mephisto Pheles and his relationship with the academy and other Blue Exorcist characters

Mephisto Pheles’ role as Principal allows him to closely monitor and guide the development of young exorcists. His demonic nature aside, Mephisto actively supports the exorcists in their fight against demons, raising questions about his true motives and objectives. The academy becomes a central setting for the unfolding events in the series, with Mephistopheles acting as a key figure in the students’ lives.

Mephisto’s relationship with key characters, particularly Rin and Yukio Okumura, the series’ protagonists, is also crucial to the development of the plot. After the demise of Shiro Fujimoto, Mephisto assumes the responsibility of enrolling Rin in True Cross Academy. His apparent interest in Rin, who is revealed to be the son of Satan, adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, seeing as he is one of the eight demons of hell.

A whimsical, unpredictable personality

The character’s personality is a blend of charm, humor, and a hint of malevolence. He is known to derive pleasure from chaos, openly declaring himself a hell-raiser and considering Assiah, the human realm, his playground. He often displays a mischievous demeanor, toying with the emotions and expectations of those around him. He also deeply enjoys witnessing the escalating conflicts involving Rin and his friends. Altogether, Mephisto Pheles is extremely elusive, and his actions, though ostensibly aligned with the interests of the exorcists, are very, very unpredictable.