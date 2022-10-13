Who is The Fallen in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuji Itadori is a high school boy who decides to join an occult club at school. When his friends attract Curses—spirits manifested from negative emotions—to their high school after unsealing a rotten finger talisman, Yuji swallows the finger in a last-ditch effort to save his friends.

Image via Crunchyroll

Season one of Jujutsu Kaisen, which concluded on March 27, 2021, covered the first 63 chapters of the manga. The manga shocked fans with chapter 199, which revealed a character called “The Fallen.”

Yuji unexpectedly becomes host to a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, who was thought to be defeated more than 1,000 years ago with the combined power of several powerful sorcerers. Instead of being fully destroyed, his spirit lived on inside 20 indestructible fingers, each of which contain a small portion of his power.

Because of Sukuna’s evil, sorcerers are required to exorcise him, which would also kill Yuji. After he regains control of his body, Satoru Gojo believes they should keep him alive until he consumes all of Sukuna’s fingers. That way, the Curse can be eliminated once and for all. Yuji has now consumed 15 of the 20 fingers, growing more powerful each time he does.

Image via Crunchyroll

After Satoru was sealed away in the Prison Realm, Yuji has been trying to figure out how to free him. He meets Angel, who agrees to save Satoru from if he does one thing. Yuji assumes she wants him to kill all the Curses, but she says she’ll help him if he kills one specific curse—The Fallen.

Inside his mind, Sukuna reveals to Yuji that he, Sukuna, is The Fallen.

Image via MaddssArt/Jujutsu Kaisen

The big question on everyone’s minds now is, if Sukuna is a fallen angel, does that make him the Devil himself or just a fallen angel like Lucifer?