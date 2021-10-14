Ever since Hajime Isayama’s anime Attack on Titan premiered in 2013, fans worldwide have been entranced by the conflict between the creepy monstrous behemoths and the humans flying around like Spider-Man known as the Scout Regiment. Thanks to that, all you see nowadays are cosplayers, designers, and engineers trying to recreate their favorite concepts from the critically-acclaimed series. Whether they’re trying to replicate ODM gear or cosplay as their favorite character, it’s clear that the anime has had a massive impact on fans around the world.

Out of all the popular characters in Titan, one became a giant symbol for the series as a whole and was even the original muse for many cosplayers when the anime first premiered. That was none other than the Female Titan.

The 14-meter-tall Titan quickly became one of the most popular characters in the anime’s first season for its impressive combat skills and weirdly attractive appearance. Its high endurance and mobility were its most prominent defining traits, especially for a Titan of its size. However, its ability to harden its skin into a diamond-like texture also made it one of the most difficult Titans to defeat, even for Eren Jaeger’s Founding Titan.

For a while, the Scout Regiment wondered how the Female Titan would keep finding them despite their careful planning and somewhat clandestine missions. It soon became the first season’s primary mystery for both the characters and fans alike, as everyone was biting their nails in anticipation of uncovering the horrible truths about the Titans. Eventually, the Scout Regiment began to figure everything out, but the secrets they found forever changed their views of themselves and Titans, especially regarding the Female Titan.

Who is the Female Titan?

One of the Nine Titans to first appear in the world after the death of Ymir Fritz 1700 years ago, the Female Titan’s power has been in the hands of several users. It was first controlled by the Eldians under the thumb of affluent households subservient to the Founding Titan. Then, after seventeen centuries, the Female Titan was taken by Marley during the Great Titan War and passed down through the generations to the present timeline in the Attack on Titan series.

As one of the Nine Titans, the Female Titan can also control other Titans with a scream-based ability. Not only that, but her hardening ability gives her skin diamond-like strength that significantly increases her attack power, allowing her to dismember or even incapacitate another Titan with a single well-placed blow. It’s also instrumental in defense against reinforced steel.

The ability also has another use for defense: it can be used to encapsulate the operator in a crystal-like cocoon, which is now holding the current operator. Who is the young woman controlling one of the most powerful Titans in the world?

Who is Annie Leonhart?

Annie Leonhart is a graduate of the 104th Cadet Corps and a Marleyan spy sent to infiltrate Paradis Island to retrieve the Founding Titan. She is exceptional in swordsmanship and unarmed combat, which is prevalent in her Female Titan form. After her defeat by Eren in his Titan form, Annie trapped herself in that crystal-like cocoon to avoid being interrogated by the Scout Regiment. As far as Attack on Titan is concerned, she’s currently still stuck in that cocoon.